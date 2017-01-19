CSU Collegian Photo Desk shares photos from their winter break.
PHOTOS: Winter Break
Lines of people wait to lay down fresh tracks at Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that brought 100 inches of snow in 10 days. The storm forced the ski area to close early on January 9, due to safety concerns. (Jack Starkenbaum | Collegian)
A doe mule deer is seen near Evergreen, Colorado during early January. Mule deer are one of the most common ungulates in Colorado, and in the winter time they grow a thicker, heavier coat of fur to keep them warm during colder temperatures. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)
Quinn Travis, of Gunnison Colorado, drops a cliff at Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that dropped 100 inches of snow in 10 days. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Thorin Palone, CSU Archaeology Major, trudges through the snow on his way tubing in the mountains. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Micah Plender and member of CSU's Photography Club, James DeMoss, explore the Poudre river in search of unique winter photographs. (Brooke Buchan | Collegian)
Braeden Gilmore, of Gunnison Colorado, drops a cliff at Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that dropped 100 inches of snow in 10 days. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Braeden Gilmore and Quinn Travis, of Gunnison Colorado ride the ski lift at Crested Butte, Colorado. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Snow stacking up in Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that dropped 100 inches of snow in 10 days. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
A mule deer buck is seen near Evergreen, Colorado during early January. Mule deer are one of the most common ungulates in Colorado, and in the winter time they grow a thicker, heavier coat of fur to keep them warm during colder temperatures. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)
Ben Easton, of Pine, Colorado, catches some air while skiing at Breckenridge ski resort in late December. Many ski resorts across Colorado enjoyed above average snowfall at the end of 2016 and through the beginning of the new year. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)
Snow stacks up on the lifts at Crested Butte, Colorado as the storm continues to produce snow. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
James DeMoss, a member of CSU's Photography Club, explores the area around the Poudre river in search of unique winter photographs. (Brooke Buchan | Collegian)
Colorado Ski lifts take skiers and snowboarders up a mountain during snow. (Tony Villalobos May |Collegian)
Quinn Travis of Gunnison, Colorado drops in to the storm at Crested Butte, Colorado. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
A bridge extending out over McKay Lake in Broomfield, Colorado offers a contrast to the flurries of snow beginning to fall. (Brooke Buchan | Collegian)
Left, Noah Beck, Engineering major, and right, Kelci Hartz, Music Education Major play in the snow following a storm. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Quinn Travis of Gunnison, Colorado drops a cliff at Crested Butte, Colorado. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Braeden Gilmore of Gunnison, Colorado drops a cliff at Crested Butte, Colorado. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Ian O'Banion, a sophmore at CSU, pops out of the trees at Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that dropped 100 inches of snow in 10 days. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Jack Murphy, a sophomore at CSU, takes a turn through deep snow at Crested Butte, Colorado during a storm that dropped 100 inches of snow in 10 days. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Josh Hill, of Conifer, Colorado, climbs up a snowfield to the top of a ski run at Breckenridge ski resort in late December. Many ski resorts across Colorado enjoyed above average snowfall at the end of 2016 and through the beginning of the new year. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)
New snowfall covers pine trees on a mountain side in Evergreen, Colorado the morning after a snow storm. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)