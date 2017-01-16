Nystrom named Colorado Sport’s Hall of Fame Female College Athlete of the Year

Colorado State senior guard Ellen Nystrom has been selected as the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame’s Female College Athlete of the Year, the organization announced Jan 10.

With Nystrom receiving the award, a Colorado State athlete has now been honored by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in six of the last seven years, including four consecutive.

Nystrom joins former CSU volleyball standout Adrianna Culbert, who was the Female Athlete of the Year for 2015, along with football players Rashard Higgins and Kapri Bibbs, who won Male Athlete of the Year for 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Since the award was established in 1999, CSU athletes have now won College Female Athlete of the Year nine times total, more than any other school.

During the 2015-16 season, Nystrom started all 33 games as CSU finished with a 31-2 record, including an undefeated conference portion, finishing 18-0 in the Mountain West. Nystrom was named the 2016-17 Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, a three-time All-Mountain West and Mountain West All-Defensive team selection She currently leads the Rams in points, assists, rebounds and steals, while pacing CSU to an 11-5 (3-1 MW) record thus far.

