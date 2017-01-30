Mountain West names Gustavsson player of the week

Colorado State senior Elin Gustavsson has been named the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following a career-best 32 points against San Diego State on Jan. 28, the conference announced Monday.

Gustavsson’s 32 points against the Aztecs marked the third straight game the Angelholm, Sweden native led Colorado State in points. In the 60-43 win over San Diego State, with Colorado State leading by eight after the 3rd quarter, Gustavsson scored 11 4th-quarter points to seal the victory. She finished the game 13-of-21 from the field with six rebounds.

To accompany the career-best scoring outage against San Diego State, Gustavsson notched her fourth double-double against San Jose State with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Gustavsson averaged 26 points and eight rebounds in Colorado State’s two wins last week while shooting 63.9 percent from the field. In addition to her high-percentage shooting from the field, the senior shot 66.7 percent from three-point range.

The weekly honor is the first this season for Gustavsson and the third of her career. Gustavsson joins Ellen Nystom as the only Rams to earn MW player of the week this season.

Colorado State will look to hold their Mountain West lead when they take the court in Boise against Bosie State on Wednesday Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

