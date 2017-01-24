Mayor to speak on state of the city Monday

Mayor Wade Troxell will speak at the annual State of the City address 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Fort Collins Armory 314 E. Mountain Avenue.

The Mayor and the City Manager Darin Atteberry will explore innovation, co-creation and how the city has become a platform for both. City Council will discuss and review the accomplishments in 2016, and then discuss the new city goals for 2017.

Residents of Fort Collins are welcome to the event to learn more about solving problems as a community and better ways to become more engaged as a community.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and parking will be located in downtown Fort Collins or at the Old Town Parking structure at 209 E. Mountain Ave.

The event will have hors d’oeuvres and refreshments for residents attending.

Mayor Troxell also announced that he will be running for reelection in the April 4 municipal election. More information on his campaign can be found at voteforwade.org.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions prior to the event on the City’s Facebook page or Twitter using the hashtag, #FoCoCrea.

Space is limited, so people planning to attend the event are required to R.S.V.P. at fcgov.com/stateofthecity. The event will also be livestreamed on the City of Fort Collins’ YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/cityoffortcollins.

Two watch parties are also available for people to attend a more informal event at The Lyric Cinema Café, 300 E. Mountain Avenue or Prost Tasting Room, 321 Old Firehouse Alley. The Lyric has limited space and guests are asked to R.S.V.P. in order to reserve space.

