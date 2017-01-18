Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Inside ASCSU: Upcoming bills impacting representation in senate

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Blogs, Inside ASCSU Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,

As students are beginning to return to Fort Collins from their fun-filled and, hopefully, relaxing breaks, ASCSU members are getting to work. Representatives from the Legislative Branch have a few impactful bills on their plates as the semester begins.

In the first senate session of 2017, on Jan. 18, two bills hitting the floor could impact levels of representation in the senate.

Senate-Chambers.jpg
The ASCSU Senate Chambers in the Lory Student Center.

If passed, Bill #4608 would amend the number of senators awarded to academic colleges. Currently, the number of senators per academic college is awarded based on the enrollment of that college. This bill would give two full-time seats to each college, with a proportionate number of associate senator seats attached.

Another piece of legislation that could cause quite a bit of debate and discussion is Bill #4610. This bill would amend the controversial Diversity Bill that was passed last spring by awarding full-time senator seats to the Multi-Faith and Belief Council. Currently, the Diversity Bill has awarded one full-time seat to each of the Student Diversity Programs and Services offices, however, if passed, Bill #4610 would add one additional full-time seat.

Senate is held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ASCSU Senate Chambers in the Lory Student Center. Members of the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities are welcome to attend and give gallery input.

ASCSU Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Vessa can be reached online at blogs@collegian.com or on Twitter at @ChrissyVessa.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content