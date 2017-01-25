Hutton named preseason All-American honorable mention

Senior Colorado State shortstop Haley Hutton was named a Honorable Mention Preseason All-American by Fastpitch News, the organization announced Wednesday.

A three-time All-Mountain West honoree, Hutton holds the leading batting average in Colorado State softball history at .394. In 2016, Hutton led the Mountain West in on base percentage at .525, which ranked 33rd nationally. She also finished the season ranked second in the conference (8th nationally) with seven triples, third in batting average (.411) and had a career-best 15 stolen bases.

Hutton’s .411 batting average in 2016 made her the lone player in Colorado State softball history to have multiple .400-plus hitting seasons. She hit .413 as a freshman in 2014.

In a March 5 game against Idaho State, Hutton became the first CSU player in over a decade to record an inside-the-park home run. Hutton led the Rams to an 11-2 record in March last season — which put the team over .500 on the season — while hitting .415 with a .732 slugging percentage.

Hutton ended 2016 with 17 multi-hit games, while also being a reliable glove in the infield with 124 defensive assists (5th in the Mountain West).

Colorado State will open the 2017 season Feb. 10-12 in Austin, Texas for the Texas Classic with a five-game weekend against Maryland, Texas and Minnesota.

