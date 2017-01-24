Hassan named Mountain West men’s indoor field athlete of the Week

After a record setting performance by Mostafa Hassan at the Deloss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas on Jan. 21, the junior shot putter was named the Mountain West track and field indoor men’s field athlete of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Hassan’s mark of 65-1.5 in the shot put broke a 28-year-old record, surpassing the previous Deloss Dodds Invitational record set back in 1989. Hassan won the event by nearly five feet.

A native of Cairo, Egypt, Hassan is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation this season in the shot put and holds the top two marks nationally in the event this season. His season-best mark of 65-7.75 at the Wyoming Power Meet on Dec. 9 is the longest mark in the nation this season by almost two feet and ranks fourth in Mountain West history.

Hassan now holds three of the top-five indoor shot put marks in Colorado State history. All of Hassan’s recorded marks this season sit in the top-five of CSU indoor shot put history.

The men’s field athlete of the week award is the first weekly conference honor of the season and career for Hassan. He now joins three other CSU track and field athletes to be honored this season in Lorenda Holston, Hunter Price and Cole Rockhold.

As a team, Colorado State has now exceeded their weekly conference honors from a season ago, where Leah Fair accounted for all three honors in 2016.

Colorado State track and field returns Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, where the team will share time at both the CU Open in Boulder, Colorado and the New Mexico Classic and Multis in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

