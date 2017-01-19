Fresno State shoots their way past CSU

Colorado State’s recent struggles in Mountain West play continued Wednesday night against Fresno State with a 78-57 road defeat.

The loss marks the rams second consecutive double-digit defeat. The previous loss coming to New Mexico at home by 13. With Wyoming’s 80-70 victory over San Jose State, the Rams have now fallen into a fourth place tie in the Mountain West with the Wyoming Cowboys and San Diego State. CSU is now 11-8 on the season and 3-3 in MW play.

CSU leaves Fresno still searching for answers offensively without Kimani Jackson in the starting lineup as well as Devocio Butler and Che Bob off the bench, who are academically ineligible. The Rams trailed 37-25 at half and were unable to gain offensive rhythm. As a team CSU shot only 34.4 percent and an abysmal 14.3 percent from three-point range. The Bulldogs on the other hand burned the Rams from distance, converting 11-28 threes (39.3 percent).

Jahmel Taylor, who entered the game as the 47th most efficient three-point shooter in the country, converted 5-of-9 attempts. His teammate, Deshon Taylor (no relation), added four three pointers.

Aside from the Taylor duo combining for nine threes and 33 points, the Rams had no answer for Jaron Hopkins. The junior guard scored 19 points, totaled seven assists and collected six rebounds in the Bulldogs victory.

CSU finished with four double-digit scorers in the losing effort. Emmanuel Omogbo scored 14 to lead the Rams while also grabbing 10 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double of the season. Omogbo has hit double figures in rebounding and scoring in four of CSU’s last six games.

Gian Clavell also earned his second double-double of the season with a 10 point and 11 rebound performance. Prentiss Nixon, the only Ram to foul out in the contest, added 13 points for CSU. Forward Nico Carvacho finished with 10 points on 5-7 shooting.

Jeremiah Paige continued his recent offensive struggles for the Rams. In 36 minutes of playing time, Paige went 1-9 from the field and only scored two points. Paige has struggled in his last three games, going 3-of-21 (14.2 percent) from the floor with 11 points.

Walk-on guard Juan Sabino made his career debut for the Rams in the closing seconds of the game. He collected a rebound and turned the ball over twice in one minute of action.

The Rams continue their road trip and hit the floor again Saturday night at 7 p.m MT against 8-9 (2-4) Utah State. CSU lost both meetings with the Aggies last season.

