Fake 911 call results in officer-involved shooting, suspect in critical condition

Fort Collins Police shot a suspect outside of a home near Rocky Mountain High School Saturday morning as a result of what has now been confirmed as a fake 911 call.

Austin Snodgrass, the 24-year-old suspect who is now in critical condition, called 911 at 8 a.m. Saturday morning from his residence on the 1600th block of Hastings Drive to report that there was an intruder in his home stabbing his roommate.

When two officers arrived on the scene, Snodgrass, who at the time officers believed to be the fabricated intruder, exited the home holding a gun. Officer Matthew Brede fired several shots, striking Snodgrass. Brede was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

It was later found that Snodgrass was holding a fake gun when he exited the home. The weapon was a pellet gun replica of a Walther handgun. Detectives later contacted the alleged stabbing victim, Snodgrass’ roommate, and found that he was unharmed and was not in the home at the time of the 911 call.

Snodgrass was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies and is in critical condition. Neither officer was injured in the incident. Contrary to Snodgrass’ 911 call, there was no sign of disturbance was found in the home and no one else was home at the time of the incident.

Brede has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with FCPS policy regarding officer-involved shootings. Breed has been with the agency since 2011, and previously served as a state trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the incident, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Heffernan at (970)-416-1985.

