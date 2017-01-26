Events: Starting strong this semester

Goals at the beginning of a new semester are a lot like New Year’s Resolutions: great in theory, but forgotten or discarded after a month. But, we are not just any students at the beginning of any semester. We are CSU students beginning a chapter which will impact the rest of our lives, and while our goals may take longer than one semester to meet, we can take small actions this semester that will have big impacts on our education and our careers.

Wake up on time

Starting strong means attending each class, and I’m embarrassed to admit that I have already missed one of my 10 AM classes because I slept in too long. This is a problem that all of us (unless you’re a perfect human) have faced. But, there are certain habits that hurt our ability to wake up and ways to alter those habits in order to rise easier.

When the alarm goes off and you press snooze, don’t continue to lay there in the misery of the morning. Sit up. Sitting up will decrease the amount of steps it takes to actually dislodge yourself from bed. Without your head on the pillow, your mind will be able to think more clearly and feel more awake.

DO NOT play on your phone. Resist the urge to scroll through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or to play that stupid game that you’ve become addicted to but you actually hate.

Eat Breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and I have to endorse this cliche. Just remember to grab a granola bar, banana, bagel or oatmeal before beginning your busy day. Eating breakfast will help both your mind and body feel better, and the added energy will aid in all your endeavors.

Use a Planner

This is so underrated!! One of the biggest negative impacts on grades is the act of procrastination. With a planner, it’s possible to organize your responsibilities and have a stronger grasp on what exactly needs to be done for each class. This organization may not be the cure for procrastination, but it will help keep your mind clear and hopefully prevent 11 pm realizations that a 5-page paper is due in the morning.



Surround Yourself with Positivity

The way we live our lives is often a reflection of the people we surround ourselves with. It is important to make and keep positive connections with friends and family that can help us when we struggle. Make stronger bonds with the individuals that inspire you, whether that be professors, friends or coworkers. These bonds will help you succeed in the goals you set for yourself.



Refuel

Give yourself time to get your energy back up and running by doing something you love. Go skiing, take a hike, watch your favorite movie, play a game of volleyball or do something that will help you de-stress. Working hard is important, but so is your overall happiness.

If you make sure to be intentional, your semester is going to be great. Even though week 2 is almost over, it’s not too late to start over and get the semester right!!

