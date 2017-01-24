Danforth Chapel window to be replaced over summer

Danforth Chapel, which had its historic stained glass window broken during a burglary this past fall, will replace the broken window in summer 2017.

The total preliminary cost for the window is less than $10,000 as of now, according to Fred Haberecht, assistant director of facilities management at Colorado State University.

Emil Frei and company has partnered with the university in order to repair the window. They are using pictures taken of the window, as well as some of the stained glass that was salvaged after the burglary.

The window, installed in 1954 when the chapel was built and part of the original building design, was designed and fabricated by Emil Frei and Company, of Saint Louis, according to Haberecht. The window featured non-denominational artwork titled “The Genesis,” according to an article in the Collegian.

Currently, Danforth Chapel is nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places. If accepted, the chapel would join 14 other buildings on campus which are listed on the register.

