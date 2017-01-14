CSU women shoot their way past New Mexico 78-63

In a display of textbook team basketball, the Rams recorded an assist on 24 of their 28 made field goals with Ellen Nystrom (six), Hannah Tvrdy (seven) and Stine Austgulen (seven) each finishing the day with five-plus assists.

On top of that, six Ram scorers finished the day in double-digits. Myanne Hamm led the way with 16 points, Elin Gustavsson and Sofie Tryggedsson each added 14, while Austgulen and Tvrdy scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Rams red hot shooting performance allowed them to overcome an abysmal day in the post. The Lobos outrebounded them 52-34 and dominated the Rams on the offensive glass 18-1. The Lobos scored more points in the paint (26-12) and really looked like they were in good position to win the game with an eight-point lead at halftime.

The win over the Lobos puts the Rams record at 12-5 for the year and 4-1 in the Mountain West. CSU takes the court again this Wednesday Jan. 18, hosting Fresno State in a rematch from the 2015-16 MW Tournament championship game.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.