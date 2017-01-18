CSU Libraries’ new system and search tool up, Prospector search down

CSU Libraries launched a new catalog and integrated library systems called Primo and Alma on Dec. 22.

Unlike the library’s previous search tools, Primo allows searches to be conducted for print items, electronic resources, digital collections and more using a single search. The new systems also allows CSU Libraries to interact better with other libraries.

“We (moved) to a system that’s a little bit more modern,” said Suzi White, Business and Systems Analyst for CSU’s Morgan Library. “A lot of things factor into how you get access to the material the library purchases.”

Due to the system transition, access through the CSU Libraries website to Prospector, an interlibrary catalog and service, is down until further notice. Prospector gives access to over 30 million books, journals, DVDs, CDs, videos and other materials. There are 44 participating libraries in Colorado and Wyoming. Meanwhile, students can use their Ram Card or a Poudre River Public Library District card to gain access to Prospector through the district’s website. CSU’s InterLibrary Loan services can also be used to acquire items from other libraries.

With the new systems, White said CSU Libraries can also better manage and transfer resources to and from other libraries.

“(The new technology) is becoming less of a Fort Collins campus tool and more of a system wide way of managing things,” White said.

The new systems allow CSU Libraries to streamline and manage resources more easily between CSU Pueblo, CSU global and universities around Colorado and the country.

Primo contains several other new features as well, including full text searching of many electronic resources and a mobile friendly interface. Access to CSU Libraries accounts are also now built into Primo.

For questions about using the Primo search tool contact the subject librarians. For general help visit the CSU Libraries’ AskUs! service.

