Colorado vs. California winters

True Coloradans love everything about their state. The flag is everywhere, people immerse themselves in the nature and mountains and Chacos are a staple in nearly everyone’s shoe closet.

Perhaps one of the most intense loves residents of Colorado have for their state, though, is that of their winters. Winter means cold, cold means snow and snow means a whole bunch of different things. For the more outdoorsy, snow means skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and sledding. For those who prefer to stay inside, snow means a perfect afternoon of hot chocolate, warm blankets and Netflix. Generally, though, all across the board, snow in Colorado means beauty.

“It’s beautiful when the weather outside may be cold but the sun is out,” said born and raised Coloradan Alejandra Alvarez. “It’s a weird Colorado thing to say but that’s just how it is here.”

Alvarez is not the only one who feels that way about this state. As someone who has come from Southern California and has only been in Colorado for a year and a half, it often seems as though individuals who are so true to Colorado have absolutely no desire to ever leave. People have such an intense love for this place and everything that comes with it.

In other states, however, winters can prove to be quite different than they are here. Take California, for example. Winters there are characterized by low temperatures of maybe 50 degrees at night, and highs reaching even up into the 80s at times.

Residents continue to go to the beach all through summer and there is no need to pull out the winter clothes and put away the summer clothes. All that is necessary is a light jacket over your favorite tank top and you are set to embrace the harsh winters of California.

And though out of state individuals like myself can see the beauty in the winters here, what we see will never compare to how a large portion of Coloradans feel.

However, it is true that Californians, like myself, feel the same way about our state, and their winters in particular, as Coloradans do.

“You don’t have to be cooped up inside,” said Southern California resident Jennie Macrae. “You can go for a hike up in the mountains and not freeze to death. It’s a pretty good set up.”

For us, white Christmases are only heard of in songs or seen in movies and snow days are never an occurrence. Heck, even rain is a rare treat to be experienced. Yet, that is what we know to be as winter and anything else is weird and out of the ordinary.

In California, winter activities are going to the beach and surfing, swimming in outdoor pools and hiking in shorts and T-shirts… though Netflix and hot chocolate obviously still apply in California as well.

Despite the fact that there are evidently large differences between the states of Colorado and California, there is obvious beauty in both places. For some, having snow is the only way they have known winters. For others, an average of 75 degrees throughout the course of the winter would be unusual to not have.

Regardless of what winter is to each person, it is beautiful and loved for different reasons by all.