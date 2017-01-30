Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Clavell named MW Player of the Week

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Men's Basketball, Sports Tagged With: , , ,

Colorado State’s Gian Clavell was named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Conference Player of the Week for games ending Jan. 29, the conference announced Monday. Clavell joins fellow senior Emmanuel Omogbo, who was awarded MW player of the week in November, as the only Rams to earn MW honors this season.

Clavell averaged 30.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the week while helping Colorado State (14-8, 6-3 MW) to two conference wins over San Jose State (10-10, 3-6 MW) and San Diego State (11-9, 3-5 MW).

In a win over San Jose State on Jan. 25, Clavell collected his third double-double of the season with a then season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds while giving head coach Larry Eustachy his 100th career win at Colorado State. The Puerto Rico native shot 10-19 in the game with two assists, one blocked shot and three steals.

On Jan. 28, Clavell had his best game at Colorado State, leading the Rams to their first win at San Diego State in 14 years. The 6-foot-4 guard scored a career-best 37 points, two of which came on a game winning layup with 3.8 seconds left to give CSU a 78-77 win. Clavell shot 14-of-23 against the Aztecs including 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Clavell’s second-half of the San Diego State game was the where the senior separated himself from the pack, as he went 11-of-14 from the field and scored Colorado State’s final 12 points in the game, scoring 30 of his 37 points in the half. Clavell finished the game with 37 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

The two-win week for Colorado State helped the team stay in the hunt for a conference title, as the Rams are tied for second in the Mountain West at 6-3. Colorado State will be back on the court Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. against Boise State (13-7, 6-3 MW) in Moby Arena. The game can also be broadcast on ESPN3.

Collegian sports editor Chad Deutschman can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ChadDeutschman

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content