Clavell and Omogbo carry Rams to first win at SDSU since 2003

Behind masterful performances from Gian Clavell and Emmanuel Omogbo, the Colorado State men’s basketball team picked up their first road win over San Diego State since Feb. 2003, defeating the Aztecs 78-77 in a thrilling back and forth contest Saturday afternoon.

The Rams made it interesting, turning the ball over twice in the final minute of the game but Clavell ultimately silenced the hometown crowd when he took the ball coast to coast and capped off a career-best 37 point performance with a game-winning “circus act” layup with 6 seconds to go.

After Wednesday’s victory over SJSU, head coach Larry Eustachy said that the duo of Omogbo and Clavell was as good as any one-two punch in the Mountain West; Saturday afternoon they proved him right.

In total, Omogbo (37) and Clavell (24) combined for 61 points, overcoming double-digit scoring totals from all five SDSU starters and erasing a ten point halftime deficit. The Aztecs have now lost four games in conference-play in which they held at least a ten point lead.

On both ends of the floor, Clavell (8) and Omogbo (9) were a two-man wrecking crew, scoring 61 of the team’s 77 points and accounting for 17 of CSU’s 33 rebounds.

With only seven players on the active roster it was evident that the starters would have to step up and produce at an elite level. After losing badly to New Mexico and Fresno State, the Rams appear to have adjusted by relying on their most experienced players.

Despite big performances from their two seniors, the Rams didn’t get similar production from power forward Nico Carvacho and their guards J.D. Paige and Prentiss Nixon. The trio combined for just 11 points on 4-16 shooting (25 percent) and really were non-factors for the majority of the game.

The Rams will carry a modest two-game winning streak into their home matchup with Boise State Tuesday, as CSU will look to avenge their buzzer-beater loss to the Broncos on Dec. 31.

