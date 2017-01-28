BREAKING: Denver Airport site of protest against Trump’s immigration ban

Update, 7:48 p.m. — A federal judge added an emergency addendum to Trump’s executive order Saturday night, granting stays to travelers with valid visas who were in transit or already arrived in the U.S. at the time of the executive order, CNN reports.

Around 200 protesters gathered Saturday at Denver International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering into the U.S., several sources report.

There are like 200 people here at #DIA protesting for immigrants and refugees rights. pic.twitter.com/n9GcCLhvKS — Kevin Beaty (@KevinJBeaty) January 29, 2017

The affected countries are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

The ban is set to last 90 days and includes those with dual citizenship as well as those who were born in the seven countries, but are now travelling with a passport issued by another country, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Denver protest is one of nine happening at airports around the country.

Airport protests tonight against President Trump's refugee ban:

✔️ NYC

✔️ DC

✔️ Chicago

✔️ Dallas

✔️ Denver

✔️ LA

✔️ SF

✔️ Seattle

✔️ Boston — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 29, 2017

Prior to the beginning of the protest at 5 p.m., Denver International Airport tweeted that its employees were aware of the protest, but stated that the airport had regulations against public demonstrations.

“The airport is aware that some people are interested in coming to our facility tonight to protest federal actions on immigration. Please know that the airport’s rules and regulations requires (sic) a permit for any type of public demonstration. DEN respect’s (sic) the public’s right to engage in political discourse, but we also have rules that protect the safety and operations of our facility,” the tweet said.

DIA later tweeted that the protest had been moved to the open-air plaza at the south end of the terminal. The move occurred after a crowd gathered in the security and baggage terminal.

The protest activity has been moved to the open air plaza at the south end of the terminal — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 29, 2017

In the following video from Denverite, an airport official can be heard speaking with a megaphone over protesters chanting “peace” while gathered inside the terminal.

“Good evening … I’m with Denver International Airport. You need a permit — you need a permit to conduct this activity on airport property … we need you to vacate the premises and cease this activity,” says the airport official at around 1:25. The protesters later moved outside, according to further video taken by Denverite.

Amal Kassir leads a rally at DIA. Posted by Denverite on 28hb Januari 2017

