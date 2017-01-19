As Told by Tam: How to get ready for the Spring semester

As Winter Break is winding down, it is time to start getting ready for the new Spring semester. Getting ready for the new Spring semester can be either stressful or forgetful. You will either get stressed out about the incoming semester or you will forget to get yourself prepared and be scrambling around last minute for everything you need. Getting ready for the new semester can save you time and money with just a few simple tips.

Below are some tips on how to prepare for the Spring semester.

1. Get a planner

Buy yourself a new 2017 planner. Buying a planner will allow you to organize your schedule with your classes and due dates so you can plan accordingly for those ski trips or trips away for the weekend to see a friend. If you use your phone take an hour or so out of your day to plan out your schedule so you can know when you are free and when you are busy. No matter digital or paper planner, just make sure you organize yourself before the new semester.

2. Get your books

Go online and get your books so that you do not have to worry about picking up your books. This will also save you time searching the bookstore for the books you need. By getting your books yourself, online or by reservation, you will be able to pick them up and then go about your day. If you like to find a cheaper option for your books, you can always scout out Amazon, but the bookstore is my way to go, as it saves me time and you can now rent your books and save money.

3. Re-use your notebooks

Go through your notebooks you have used previously throughout the years and rip out the used paper. After doing so, you will be surprised to find that they are re-usable and can be used for other classes and save you money. If you have a notebook with a few papers left, combine it with another notebook so that you can save money on buying multiple notebooks you do not need.

Make sure to prepare yourself for the new semester so that you do not have to worry. Once you get your school stuff organized, you will be able to enjoy yourself and not have to worry about scrambling around last minute. Preparing for the new semester can be simple and allow you to save time and money if done correctly. For some of you Rams, it is the last time you will be getting ready for a new semester, so make sure to make it the easiest last preparation.

Collegian writer Tamra Smalewitz can be reached at blogs@collegian.com.