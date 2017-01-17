Alec Reviews Music: Top 5 albums coming in 2017

2017 already shaping up to be a stronger year for music releases with new albums from You Me At Six, Dropkick Murphys, The xx and more. We are not even a full month into the new year, and there are already multiple must-have albums out there, and there is even more highly anticipated music on its way. Here is a breakdown of albums to be on the lookout for this year:

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – “Zombies on Broadway” (February 10)

Almost three years ago now, we were treated to the first studio album from Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. “Cecilia and the Satellite” dominated airwaves for months on end. 2017 will see the follow up album “Zombies on Broadway.” We can expect much of the same radio takeover from the latest single “Fire Escape.” Andrew McMahon has grown a lot since his days with Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin and we can expect some of his best work to date in his second studio album.

Ed Sheeran – “Divide” (March 3)





It has been easy to get excited about new Ed Sheeran music this year. At the beginning of the new year, he confirmed that a new record was coming, and not even a week later, we got two singles off the new record, “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You.” It has been a few years since we have seen a full L.P. from the famed British singer, and we don’t have to wait much longer to get the follow up record everyone has been wanting.

Lorde – TBA (TBA)

When “Pure Heroine” was recorded, the then pop-star Lorde was only 16 years old. Little did we expect that she would dominate charts and airwaves with her first L.P. Since 2013, we have been patiently waiting for the follow-up record. Not too much is known now about the record, but the now 20-year-old Lorde has been teasing a new record on her social media, getting everyone hyped about how much she has grown musically since writing “Pure Heroine.”

Drake – “More Life” (TBA)

2016’s “Views” was one of the strongest releases of the year. Drake proved how diverse on an artist he can be. Now, we are just waiting for his next project “More Life.” The main thing that he wants us to know is that it is less of an album and more of a playlist. While it was slated originally for a December 2016 release, we can expect an early 2017 release now. Drake has always been pretty vague and cryptic when talking about his projects, and that is still very much the case here.

Gorillaz – TBA (TBA)

Again, this is another project that was expected to release back in 2016. Instead, we were left with “The Book of Noodle,” which was a story about the band’s fictional guitarist that led into other stories about all of the members of the band. There have been many teases on the new project from the animated band, and it has been a long wait since the release of the fourth studio album “The Fall” back in 2011. While six years is a long wait for some fans, all signs are beginning to point to a 2017 release. It is wast to be excited about the next project from Gorillaz with a number of rumors floating around about who all will make guest appearances on the album.