A guide to 2017 music festivals

It is nearly impossible to get through the spring semester without hearing all about the music festivals your friends are attending and seeing their “candid” photos plastered all over social media. It is hard to deny the little twinge of envy we all get when we see and hear about everything we think we missed out on. So, if you are tired of experiencing the inevitable jealousy, here is a preview of 2017 music festivals you can start planning for now:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Location: Indio, California

Dates: April 14-16 and April 21-23

Price: $400

This festival is always the big elephant in the room when your friends have tickets and you don’t. It is the overpublicized celeb fest where you can see artists on and off the stage. This year’s lineup includes names like Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, DJ Snake and Lorde. As an added bonus, you get to hang out in the California desert for the weekend and spend an ungodly amount of money to do it. This year’s festival is already completely sold out on, however, you can always find tickets for resale.

Hangout Music Festival

Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Dates: May 19-21

Price: $289

If you are all about parting on a beach while seeing some of your favorite artists, this is the festival you want. You will get to see Mumford & Sons, Frank Ocean, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Weezer and a lot of other big names. Plus, this little gem of a fest is still somewhat underrated, and we all loving being the first to know about things. General admission for three day passes are still at the starting price of $289, and their site has a list of suggested housing options on the beach. So, grab 15 of your closest friends and have an adventure of a lifetime.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Location: Manchester, Tennessee

Dates: June 8-11

Price: $325 plus fees

What sells me on Bonnaroo is that it’s only about an hour away from Nashville, so you can really make your road trip experience worth it. Not to mention that their lineup did not disappoint this year. Some of the biggest names include U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Weeknd. Tickets $325, but they do offer reasonable car camping prices and other deals, so don’t count them out.

Sasquatch! Music Festival

Location: Gorge Amphitheater, Washington

Dates: May 26-28

Price: Unknown

Have you ever seen the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington? Look it up, and the photos just might convince you to book a trip. The view is breathtaking, and the lineup is pretty breathtaking too. It includes artists who seem to be on almost every other lineup this year like Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, and The Head and the Heart. Ticket pricing is currently unavailable, but they go on sale Saturday, so be ready at the computer with you card in hand!

Other great festivals whose lineups will be announced in the coming weeks include Firefly, Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival. And, if you are looking to plan ahead for some fall and winter festivals, keep your eyes out for Austin City Limits, Voodoo and Snow Globe.

Music festivals just go with the college experience. It is like a rite of passage, so book a trip while you still can.