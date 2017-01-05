5 New Year’s resolutions you can actually keep

New Year’s resolutions are a great way to improve yourself, but everyone knows they can be tough to keep. In fact, according to a study done by the University of Pennsylvania, just 77 percent of people stick to their resolutions a week into the new year, and after six months, only about 40 percent will have kept on track. This may sound discouraging, but here are some attainable resolutions you can keep.

Stop procrastinating.

We have all had an assignment that is not due for a couple weeks, so we chill until the night before the due date. It is a dreaded feeling to have to rush to get things done, so in the new year, make these changes to stop your procrastination: get into a habit of making to do lists and knocking the biggest and most difficult tasks off first, finish a task before moving onto the next one and manage your distractions. Whether it be your phone, TV or other people, take a break from them while you work, and use them as a reward for when you are finished.

Stay curious.

Learning new things is easier than ever with that magic thing called the internet. Make a resolution to learn new things daily. Find things that have always peaked your interests and become an expert. Taking on new tasks such as learning a new language or reading more books improves the parts of the brain associated with memory, learning and decision-making.

Build a healthier lifestyle.

This is a rather vague resolution because building a healthier life is different for everyone, but everyone can agree it is important to take care of your body and mind. Start on little things, such as drinking more water, eating less bad fat or finding exercise you actually find enjoyable. The CSU Recreation Center has tons of exercise programs and classes for students to choose from. Some include the Outdoor Program, that provides over 50 trips and events to help students experience the great Colorado outdoors. This spring several dance and martial arts classes have been announced such as Aikido, Jui-Jitsu, studio dance, or salsa. Visit csurec.colostate.edu for more class options.

Donate more time and money to a cause you care about.

Even donating the smallest amount of time or money can change someone’s life, plus it makes you feel good inside. Busy schedules are no excuse to get proactive one way or another with a cause you are passionate about. Love animals? Volunteer at the Larimer Humane Society where you can walk cute dogs and destress from studying. You can work events raising money to cure diseases, or join causes such as Habitat for Humanity to help those less fortunate. CSU does a great job providing students with volunteering opportunities, just visit isss.colostate.edu/volunteer-opportunities/

Make more friends and connections.

Socializing is a big part of being a college student, but make sure you are doing it right! Get in contact with students and faculty in your department of study. New friends mean new study groups and people who have the same interests as you. Getting to know professors and faculty members means opportunities for work and scholarships you may have never even heard about. There are countless clubs on campus that will help you meet ambitious people you can connect with.