CSU graduate accepted for prestigious Yamaha percussion internship

A 2015 CSU graduate was recently accepted by the Yamaha Corporation of America Band and Orchestral Division for a prestigious percussion internship.

Anthony Lederhos, who majored in percussion performance and minored in business, was the only candidate selected for the position out of 76 other applicants. Upon his selection, he relocated to Buena Park, California, where he will stay until the end of the internship in October.

Lederhos explained that he completes a wide variety of tasks for the corporation including working with dealers, consumers and internal staff to answer percussion product related questions, creating product and price comparisons between Yamaha percussion instruments and product in competitive markets, and assisting in the creation of marketing materials such as print ads, social media posts and press releases. He said that the internship is the perfect combination of both his passions – music and business.

Founded in 1887 by Torakusu Yamaha, the Yamaha Corporation of America Band and Orchestral Division has become one of the world’s largest and most prestigious manufacturers for musical instruments and audio/visual products. The company has also created a wide variety of musical activities throughout the globe, including Yamaha music schools and concerts.

Throughout his time at CSU, Lederhos played in many of the bands and ensembles that are offered, including the CSU Marching Band, multiple percussion and steel drum ensembles and the orchestra.

“My experiences at CSU have undeniably helped me at multiple points throughout the internship,” Lederhos said. “The phenomenal education I received while at CSU has helped me with everything related to percussion product, marketing and professional skills needed for this internship.”

After the internship is over, Lederhos said he plans to further his career with a musical instrument manufacturer or dealer.

