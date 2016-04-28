Students For Life discusses “Why We Don’t Need Planned Parenthood”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article quoted Students for Life President Emily Faukner who claimed that the Supreme Court of the United States found that Planned Parenthood clinics had been harvesting and selling baby organs. Her claim has since been revised to say that the House of Representatives made this finding after Faulkner claimed she misspoke.

On Wednesday April 27, Students for Life presented in the Lory Student Center plaza on why Planned Parenthood is unnecessary.

Junior biology major Emily Faulkner is the president and one of the founders of Students for Life, an on-campus pro-life organization. She said that the purpose of the presentation and booth was demonstrate that the services Planned Parenthood provides can be absorbed by other health groups.

“The basis of it is that Planned Parenthood has about seven services that they offer, Federally Qualified Health Centers have about 20,” Faulkner said. “Federally Qualified Health Centers provide a lot more services and better quality services than Planned Parenthood.”

The presentation was not an attack of all abortion clinics, but of Planned Parenthood specifically. Although the group is pro-life, Faulkner said that there are other places women can go for abortion services if Planned Parenthood was successfully shut down.

Faulker claimed that the U.S. House of Representatives found that one in five Planned Parenthood locations had been “illegally harvesting baby organs and selling them.”

She argued that with the recent findings about Planned Parenthood, the group is not helping women the way they advertise they are.

“I think that Planned Parenthood is doing a lot behind closed doors that people don’t know about,” Faulkner said. “They’ve been exposed for sure, but it’s time to bring them down.”

Freshman human development and family studies major Elizabeth Luttrell was at the event working as a volunteer to talk to people as they passed by. This event was her first time volunteering with the group.

“I’m passionate about women in all stages of their life, and I want them to have the best life possible,” Faulkner said. “And that includes unborn women as well.”

The group had several volunteers passing out fliers to passer-bys and talking to students about how unnecessary Planned Parenthood is.

Sophomore equine science major Charleen Lamphere passed by and had a discussion with the group.

“You know, I like that people can come out here and state their beliefs,” Lamphere said. “But I know Planned Parenthood really helped me when I needed an IUD for safety reasons and it was a third of the price of anywhere else I could find and I didn’t have health insurance.”

