Hemp academy trains certified cannabis specialists

As dispensaries continue to open all over the country, there is a need for educated employees to safely manage inventory. According to a Cannabis Hemp Academy (CHA) press release, students who complete six cannabis courses can become certified cannabis specialists.

The CHA designed this certification program to give prospective employees and business owners a formal education on the marijuana they are cultivating. Informing these workers will allow patients and recreational users to fully trust the product they are purchasing.

Various states have already implemented marijuana markets, but the industry is still in its early stages. As it develops, having legitimate programs like this one will help push government officials to take dispensaries more seriously.

Students seeking certification will register and complete all coursework online. To learn more about becoming a certified cannabis specialist, check out the full CHA press release.