Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Hemp academy trains certified cannabis specialists

By 1 Comment Filed Under: Blogs, Green Report Tagged With: , ,

Student in the library
Student in the library (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

As dispensaries continue to open all over the country, there is a need for educated employees to safely manage inventory. According to a Cannabis Hemp Academy (CHA) press release, students who complete six cannabis courses can become certified cannabis specialists.

The CHA designed this certification program to give prospective employees and business owners a formal education on the marijuana they are cultivating. Informing these workers will allow patients and recreational users to fully trust the product they are purchasing.

Various states have already implemented marijuana markets, but the industry is still in its early stages. As it develops, having legitimate programs like this one will help push government officials to take dispensaries more seriously.

Students seeking certification will register and complete all coursework online. To learn more about becoming a certified cannabis specialist, check out the full CHA press release.

Share
submit to reddit
  • Stacy Wilson

    Been trying to contact the academy several times and no call back or e mail I just finished my 6 certifications this is crazy looking at other schools now.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training