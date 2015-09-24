Islamic Center of Fort Collins celebrates Eid Al-Adha

Millions of Muslims around the world are gathering to celebrate the second holiday of the Islamic year, Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the annual Hajj (pilgrimage) to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is the largest organized religious gathering in the world. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for physically and financially able Muslims to attend at least once in a lifetime.

The Fort Collins Muslim community will celebrate this holiday starting with a religious speech followed by a prayer and community breakfast at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins, located at 925 W. Lake St. They will also be hosting a community barbecue at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both the sermon and the barbecue will be open to all Muslim and non-Muslim members of the community.

Following Hajj, which begins on the eighth day of the Islamic (Hijri) month called Dul Hijja, Eid Al-Adha is celebrated. This holiday commemorates the Islamic story of the prophet Abraham, who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ishmael and in reward for his intended obedience was given a ram to sacrifice instead of his son. People are gathering in all parts of the world to celebrate this day and to commemorate it, they will sacrifice cows, goats, or lambs and distribute one third of the meat to family, one third to friends and one third to the poor and needy.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Collegian Reporter Israa Eldeiry can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @israaeldeiry.