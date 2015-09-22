Suspect in custody who brought replica gun into Morgan Library Tuesday

Update: 5 p.m. Sept. 23

Daniel King, age 49, was charged with disorderly conduct for displaying a simulated weapon, a Class 2 misdemeanor, according to court record.

King is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

CSUPD confirmed the gun carried by the suspect very closely resembled a real, working weapon, but has been verified as a non-firing, replica of a gun, according to Senior Communications Coordinator Dell Rae Ciaravola.

A Morgan Library employee, who would like to remain anonymous, called CSUPD when he saw the suspect with the replica gun in his hands. The library employee said the suspect was holding a handgun, which turned out to be a replica. He said the suspect was not pointing the replica gun at people.

“The guy was playing with the gun in his hands while sitting in the computer lab,” the library employee said.

CSUPD was very responsive and showed up in only a few minutes, according to the library employee.

CSU freshman Rachel Schubert was in the library and saw the suspect detained by CSUPD.

“We heard these cops scream ‘put down the gun,” Schubert said. “I was freaking out a little. I thought he was going to shoot someone.”

Schubert said she saw approximately five cops, some with assault riffles, surrounding the suspect in the computer lab area.

The suspect is not a current student or employee.

Original story:

Colorado State University police officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the Morgan Library at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Senior Communications Coordinator Dell Rae Ciaravola. The suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the CSU campus, according to Ciaravola.

