Pro-life: Abortion takes the life of a human child

The pro-choice rebuttal to this argument can be found here.

Unlike many social issues surrounded by media attention today, abortion is a hot button issue which has affected millions of Americans on a very deep personal and emotional level. Many arguments for and against abortion can be very insensitive toward the unborn child and the mother, and comments and insults made from either side are counterproductive to solving the issue. To make any real progress, we must examine the subject from a scientific and logical standpoint, leaving out any political or religious rhetoric.

I am proud to be pro-life, and proud to give a voice to the unborn child.

An often-used pro-choice argument is that “we don’t really know when life begins.” However, this argument is built purely off of an emotional rhetoric that has been debunked by science. The instant a sperm cell joins with an egg cell, a new human zygote is formed. At this moment, it contains the four basic characteristics of life: metabolism, response to stimuli, reproduction and growth and change. The zygote contains DNA, which will encode for every protein, every tissue and every organ that will eventually develop. The blueprint for a human being is already there, although at this point is too small to see with the naked eye.

The potential for a human baby to develop to maturity exists, and only biological defects, unexpected maternal illness and outside interventions like abortions can stop it.

What makes this developing life a “person?” Those who do not debate the science of life debate the philosophy of it. The definition of “personhood” can vary by individual, based on their own moral and philosophical beliefs. Some may say that a fetus is neither conscious nor self-aware, which is recognized as a critical part of humanity.

A paper published by Emory University suggests that self-awareness is a fluid, continuous process — it is not something that happens at a certain instant of development. According to the author, Phillippe Rochat, it is not until age four or five that a child begins to express the fifth level of self-awareness, or “meta” self-awareness. This explains that a child is able to see himself not only as he sees himself, but as others do, too. The child is able to feel emotions such as pride and shame, and is not only aware of his own needs, but those of others, too. If we define personhood by self-awareness, then a person really isn’t a person until at least age four. If this is true, do young children have the same rights as older, more psychologically mature people? If there is no set point at which we can define the personhood of a child that has been born, how can we do the same for an unborn child?

Perhaps a favorite argument in favor of the option of abortion is this: without the mother’s body, the child’s life early in pregnancy is not viable. While this may be true, it raises some moral implications: Is a human’s life any less worthy because he or she requires medical, or any other type of assistance to remain alive? A diabetic may not be “viable” without their insulin. A child with special needs may not be “viable” without specialized medical care and attention. A life is a life, regardless of whether it needs the help of outside resources.

Based on these scientific arguments, the conclusion is clear: Abortion is nothing but taking the life of a human child.

Although the science is clear, the social arguments for and against abortion are not as much. From a pro-choice standpoint, being able to have the choice to abort is seen as “empowering” for women. However, once a woman goes through with an abortion, she hardly feels empowered. Statistics from many different sources conclude that a woman’s mental health and well-being can be detrimentally impacted post-abortion. 30 percent of women face serious, chronic mental health problems following an abortion. The rate of deliberate self-harm among women who choose abortion is 70 percent higher than women who give birth, and the suicide rate is 154 percent higher among women who have aborted versus given birth.

You can read about real women’s experiences post-abortion here. Please be aware that some of the content can be upsetting.

Many countries in Asia and some parts of Europe arguably have the most anti-woman abortion practices. In these countries, sometimes female fetuses are selected to be aborted upon identification of the fetus’ gender. This has led to a record 160 million “missing” girls in Asia. This is largely due to a cultural preference for boys, and the practice has stemmed from an initiative to control population in densely populated areas like China. Nonetheless, this practice of selectively terminating the lives of unborn females is extremely unsettling and possibly one of the most misogynistic traditions around the world.

Despite all of the above, some women may still argue, “My body, my choice.” There is no question that body autonomy is important. However, in this case, a woman’s body is responsible for the care of a separate entity who has his or her own set of unique DNA. Life is full of responsibilities we do not wish for, but they are still responsibilities nonetheless.

If you passed by a car on a hot day with a dog inside, would you walk away, or would you do everything in your power to save that dog? You may not have wished for this to happen, but in that situation, you are placed with a responsibility to take care of a living creature until that responsibility is passed on to someone else. The same principle applies with pregnancy. A woman and her body are responsible for the nourishment of a child for nine months, until the child is born. At this point, if a woman is not ready to have a child, she can give up the child for adoption, thereby passing on the responsibility to someone else.

Over one million abortions are performed in America each year. 92 percent of abortions are made by choice, 7 percent are done because a pregnancy poses a severe health risk to the mother and the other 1 percent comes from abortions performed after rape or incest. 100 percent of those unborn children did not get the choice to live.

This 1 percent of abortions performed following rape or incest is most disheartening. While I personally believe in pro-life without exceptions, I feel nothing but empathy and sorrow for women whose bodies have been violated and abused from rape and sexual assault. There is absolutely no excuse for these horrendous crimes, and in this case it is neither the mother’s nor the child’s fault.

The United States House of Representatives recently voted to defund Planned Parenthood for a year. While I am aware that federal dollars are not used to fund abortion, many Americans, including myself, do not wish for their tax dollars to fund an organization that performs procedures against their belief systems. Women’s health is important, and access to health services including contraception should not be difficult to find. Planned Parenthood does not have a monopoly on women’s health clinics. There are over 13,000 other clinics across the country which provide healthcare to underserved women. If Planned Parenthood were to be defunded, women across the country would not be without options.

The Hippocratic Oath states, “I will give no medicine to any pregnant woman, with a view to destroy the child.” Clinicians who perform abortions are violating the oath that they once took, that is, to “do no harm.” Ancient medical practitioners knew the moral controversy associated with abortion and the harm it caused. Although some may not see it, so much harm is being done every day to women and their unborn children. It is time we spoke up for these women and children and give them the voice they deserve.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by abortion, you may access counseling services through the CSU Health Network or The Alpha Center in Fort Collins.

Collegian Columnist Megan Burnett can be reached at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @megsbcollegian.

  • Ann Morgan

    Sorry, but you are NOT ‘giving a voice’ to the unborn child. And someone ‘studying microbiology’ really ought to have the education to know why.

    In order to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’, the ‘voiceless’ in question must have some sort of opinion to give ‘voice’ to, Having an opinion requires brain function. Autistics, deaf mutes, and animals have brain function, and an educated guess may sometimes be made as to what their ‘opinion’ might be.

    The fetus, however, has no brain function until about 22-25 weeks.

    What YOU are doing, and lying about is NOT ‘giving a voice’ to the unborn child. Rather, you are ascribing your OWN thoughts to the mindless, because it is a cuter presentation. I’m not impressed. Biology majors are normally taught to avoid anthropomorphism, of which this is a form, but perhaps standards are different at whatever college you are attending.

    And, btw, since you are a biology major, you ALSO ought to know that there is no parentally reared species on the planet that can or will frantically try to ensure the survival of 100% of all embryo/infants at all costs, regardless of the circumstances of the embryo/infant, the parents, or any older siblings. ALL parentally reared species will engage, at times, in infanticide/infant abandonment, and the reasons for this apply to our species as well. The fetal fantasy is incompatible with continued species survival.

    I suggest you pick another major.

  • Sara Hutchinson

    “100 percent of those unborn children did not get the choice to live.”
    Does this mean that the child isn’t alive before it is aborted? I feel like you should not have worded this sentence this way if your main point against abortions is that it is killing a child.
    Although I believe you have some valid points, I resent your idea that women feel “empowered” by getting an abortion. No one is going into the decision of whether or not to have an abortion in the thought that the abortion will in some way “empower” them as a woman. This decision is incredibly difficult for any woman.
    42% of women who have abortions have incomes below 100% of the federal poverty level. Twenty-seven percent of women who have had abortions have incomes between 100-199% of the federal poverty level. Woman who have never married and are not cohabiting account for 45% of all abortions – meaning that the other 55% are likely in very serious relationships (or have been). About 61% of all abortions are obtained by women who have one or more children.
    In so many cases, women are not in situations where they can take care of a child (or another child). There are women whose lives are more difficult than you can imagine, so I am curious as to why you are claiming ownership over their bodies and their decisions. You say that you are for body autonomy, but taking ownership of another human being is not allowing anyone autonomy.
    A dog in a car on a hot day is not the same thing as a woman and her body. A woman is not simply a “vehicle” for a child. A woman is a person, at least as much as an unborn child is, yes?
    A woman may not have been safe with her sexual encounters and may have to face the decisions this brings upon her. What about women who are extremely careful about these situations? There is always a risk of failure amongst birth control methods, no matter how careful you are. Adoption is an option, but there are already so many children who deal with horrific situations in foster care; there are so many children who are in need of loving homes but are unable to achieve this. This decision should be up to the person who has to deal with the pregnancy and the child, the person whose body is being claimed by those who do not know her or her story.
    I completely respect that you do not want to get an abortion in your lifetime, and that is entirely your decision to make. However, just as you have the right to make this choice, so should any woman. Being pro-choice means exactly that: I support that any woman is in charge of her body and her life, and should be able to make the decision of what is right for her. I am sorry that this hurts you, but invariably, her life does not affect your decisions, so the same should be true vise versa.

    (http://www.guttmacher.org/pubs/fb_induced_abortion.html so you have the source of my statistics)

  • ace

    You win the debate hands down! Obviously, the other side just dragged out arguments easily disproven, such as PP takes away needed resources from women and women need your support to reach their own choice. Lots of other resources are available in this town; Alpha Center, St. Luke’s, Gabriel House, and the families waiting to adopt even special needs. As for the tired argument about supporting choice, the boyfriend thinks his life is ruined, the parents threaten withholding paying for college, the string of other women who think to “support” by saying “if it was me, I’d abort”. It sounds like the choicers are a pressure group unto themselves for killing the baby. It’s pretty naïve to think a woman still has a choice when the choir in the background seems to “say without saying” if you read between the lines, “you are a fool if you keep your baby”, “everyone will think less of you if you do this”, “your boyfriend will leave you”, “your parents will disown you” – if peer and community pressure to abort is “choice” then Obama is white and the Pope isn’t Catholic.

    Who holds the baby’s hands during the abortion? Why should a baby, an innocent child pay for someone else’s crime or their selfish goals? What is the difference between killing a baby in the womb and killing a newborn who also can’t survive without the help of the adults? What is the loving thing to do? How will you feel years later? What if your parents had chosen your death? How many of your peers are missing due to abortion? Would you say to someone who is alive today but was almost aborted, “your parents should have aborted you?

  • Ben

    A friend of your brother’s just had me read this. This is the best article I’ve read regarding the issue in some time. Having beliefs is one thing, but being able to translate logic and science to the pro-choice community is imperative, and you did that!

