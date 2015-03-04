Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

The oppressive nature of sizeism

By 15 Comments Filed Under: Opinion

CollegianMug-ZaraDeGroot
Zara DeGroot

What is the worst thing you could be called? For me, I’d take grave offense if someone told me I looked like Rob Kardashian. But that has happened before. If someone told me I looked like 2014 Rob Kardashian, I’d be even more offended, and probably cry into a piece of cheesecake. Why is that? Because he put on some weight during that time and I would assume people were telling me I was “fat” like Rob. Why is “fat” the worst thing we can be called?

Behind the word “fat” lies connotations of being lazy, unintelligent and undesirable. Not only is it a jab at someone’s image, it is an attack of their character.

Sizeism, discrimination based on an individual’s size, is a problem in our culture. I’d even go as far as to say that it is a form of oppression. The idea of being the “right size” is on our minds far more than it should be. With print advertisements in every paper and magazine, to photos of Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel on Instagram, the pressure to possess the ideal body is all around us.

About 5 percent of women naturally have that petite, slender form we all strive for. The rest of us are over here struggling because we want to eat all of our baked ziti, but don’t want to switch our skinny jeans for our fat pants the next day. It is ridiculous that only one female body type is being displayed, because it leaves out a large chunk of the population. The same goes for men. Not every man is as beefy and greased up as those “Vogue” advertisements show. It would suck if every guy was that beefy, because if he put you in a headlock, your head would pop off. That’s not sexy, that’s terrifying.

Contrary to popular belief, I don’t think the solution to this is to simply “love yourself.” Yes, that is a good place to start. Self-hatred, in many cases, is deathly. But hatred of our bodies started after the standard of body size was set. It’s not an achievable goal, one that many individuals spend their whole lives trying for anyway. Loving yourself is easier said than done, and being told to do so does not fix the problem.

I’m not going to tell you the answer to your problem is to love your body. And I’m not going to say “be healthy,” because that’s always annoying. The solution to this problem is how we collectively view one another. If we keep trying to mold to the collective “beauty” standard, nothing is going to change. We need to stop equating one’s character with their body size. A woman with curves isn’t necessarily “unhealthy” just because she carries more weight. She might actually be healthier than a super-thin woman who is overworking or under-nourishing her body. At the end of the day, if your body houses your mind and soul, it is a pretty great body.

Our body types should not define who we are or what we are capable of achieving. Let’s try to focus on what really matters about each other, and start to appreciate the diverse personalities around us, rather than if we can fit into our friend’s Hollister jeans, which we all know is impossible if you carry any weight on you. We are too worried about our outward appearance, when we could be educating ourselves on world events, or even empowering one another to make a difference. Body types are marginal in the grand scheme of things, and it is sad we cannot accept one another otherwise. So if you get told you look like Rob Kardashian, take it as a compliment rather than an insult, because you are being compared to an entrepreneur of a successful sock brand.

Collegian Columnist Zara DeGroot can be reached at letters@collegian.com, or on Twitter @Zar_degroot

Share
submit to reddit
  • Birdfish

    YES IT IS TRUE THAT SIZEISM IS A MAJOR PROBLEM!!!!!!
    I AM HEAVY SET BECAUSE OF BAD GLANDS AND SUGAR DIABETES!
    I HAVE THE DIALYSIS BECAUSE OF KIDNEY FAILINGS!!!
    THEY TELL ME I HAVE TO GET UNDER 350 TO GET THAT NEW KIDNEY!
    THAT IS A BIG DROP FROM WHERE I AM NOW AND MY GLANDS WONT LET ME GET UNDER 400!
    IT IS SIZEISM TO KEEP THOSE NEW KIDNEYS ONLY FOR SKINNY FOLKS!
    I DID HAVE AN OPERATIONS FOR MY GALL BLADDERS
    IT HAD DUCK STONES!
    IF THEY CAN TAKE OUT THAT GALLBLADDERS WHY CANT THEY PUT IN THAT NEW KIDNEY?????
    I JUST NEED ONE.
    BUT THEY SAY NO NO NO NO NO NO
    THEY SENT ME TO A HATEFUL EATING DOCTOR WHO THINKS I AM EATING CRAZY BUT I DONT EVEN EAT MUCH
    IT IS THE GLANDS!!!!!!!
    WE NEED A LAW TO BAN SIZEISM AND HEAVY SET DISCRIMINATIONS!!!!!!

    NOTE I HAVE A HATEFUL CYBER STALKER. HE CAN EVEN POST WITH MY SAME NAME! HE WILL MOCK MY HEAVY SET!!! IGNORE HIS HATEFUL MOCKINGS. I HAVE A DOCTOR ORDERED REST BECAUSE I ALSO HAVE SLEEPING APENAS!!!!!!!

    • Birdfish

      BUT REGARDLESS OF MY CYBER STALKER, YES IT IS TRUE THAT I HAVE NEVER WORKED A JOB IN MY LIFE!!!! NEVER!!!!!

      AND NO I NEVER HAVE PAID ANY TAXES OR PAID ANY INSURANCE PREMIUMS EITHER!!!!

      YES I DO GET THE WELFARES AND I HAVE SINCE GETTING OUT OF JAIL IN THE 70’S!!!!!

      IT WAS MY CELLMATE RUFUS THAT TAUGHT ME HOW TO CREATE A DISABILITY THROUGH OBESITY THAT WOULD QUALIFY ME FOR WELFARE BENEFITS

      I GET SECTION 8, FREE GOOD STAMPS AND HEALTH CARE, FREE TV AND ELECTRIC AND THE GAS, FREE TOBY PHONE, FREE WELFARE ON WHEELS AND YES I DO HAVE A WELFARE TOLIET THAT WAS GIVEN TO ME BY SOME NICE PEOPLE AT THE BROOKFILED ZOO

      THIS IS BECAUSE I AM 492LBS AND I HAVE NOT SEEN MY FEET SINCE 1975. NOW I WANT A FREE WELFARE FAT SCOOTER, A WELFARE ROBOT TO CLEAN MY SECTION 8 AND A WELFARE KIDNEY BECAUSE I HURT MINE WITH MY EATINGS TO GET THE WELFARES!!!!!

      THIS IS MY BUSINESS AND DO NOT QUESTION ME ABOUT IT!!!!!!

      THIS WAS MY WELFARE APPLICATION PHOTO FROM YEARS AGO WHEN I WAS MUCH THINNER!!!!!!!

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/53c67b5d35bad4f283dc409063151ed9b1e219eb58db3165e0c308fb83d50b97.jpg

      • Birdfish

        NO FAKE BIRDFISH!!!!!!!
        NO!
        NO!
        NO!

        THAT IS NOT MY PHOTO

        I DID NOT WORK THE PAYCHECK JOB BECAUSE OF DISCRIMIANTIONS
        I SUFFER THE TEN DISCRIMINATIONS

        AND YES I DO GET SOME PROGRAMS
        SO WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
        I AM NEEDY AND QUALIFY FOR THE FREE THINGS!!!

        AND YES I DO NEED A MOBILITY SCOOTER
        I QUALIFY AND HAVE THE PAPERS
        AND YES I NEED A CLEANING ROBOT
        NOT A WELFARE ONE
        I CANT GET THEM TO SEND FREE HOUSEKEEPERS OUT OR GIVE ME A FREE ROBOT
        I DO TRY

        AND I AM HEAVY SET
        IT IS NOT FROM THE EATINGS
        IT IS MY GLANDS

        AND I DO NEED THAT NEW KIDNEY
        THEY KEEP SAYING NO
        IT IS SIZISMS

        • Birdfish

          WELL ACTUALLY I GET EVERY PROGRAM THERE IS

          I NEVER WANTED TO DO THE WORKINGS SO I MADE MYSELF VERY FATSICK SO I COULD GET THE FATPAY

          THE PEOPLE PAY MY BILLS

          I WOULD LIKE A WELFARE FAT SCOOTER AND A WELFARE ROBOT

          BUT NOT A BLACK WELFARE ROBOT BECAUSE IT MIGHT STEAL OR ROB OR RAPE FOLKS

          THIS IS MY WELFARE TOLIET WHEN IT WAS STILL AT THE ZOO BEFORE THEY GAVE IT TO ME

          NOW IT IS MY WELFARE TOLIET
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9d6a9ad992fc6e7e2e2ae1fe3fcc56f7d221dc02633674af8d6fe738d1f5d722.jpg

          • Birdfish

            IT IS A MOBILITY SCOOTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
            I QUALIFY!!!!!!!
            I NEED THE BIG SIZE ONE!
            AND IT IS A CLEANING ROBOT!!!!!!!
            I DO NEED IT!!!!!!!
            AND NO MY BOWL IS NOT FROM THE ZOO OR FROM ELEPHATS!!!!!!!!!!

          • Birdfish

            I CALL IT A WELFARE FAT SCOOTER

          • Birdfish

            NO
            IT IS A HANDICAP MOBILITY SCOOTER
            WITH A BIG SEAT AND MOTOR FOR BIG FOLKS

          • Birdfish

            I CALL IT MY WELFARE FAT SCOOTER

          • Birdfish

            IT IS A MOBILITY SCOOTER
            I NEED IT

          • Birdfish

            I CALL IT A WELFARE HOGSCOOTER

          • Birdfish

            I WOULD PROBABLY BREAK MY WELFARE FAT SCOOTER

          • Birdfish

            WRONG!
            THEY HAVE BIG SIZED ONES WITH REINFORCED SEATS FOR BIG FOLKS
            THEY ARE MORE EXPENSIVE
            BUT I SHOULD GET A FREE ONE
            I DONT KNOW WHERE I WOULD PARK IT

          • Birdfish

            BUT TRUE I NEED A HOGLIFT TO GET OUT OF MY FREE SECTION 8

          • Birdfish

            IT IS A HANDICAP LIFT ON THE HANDICAP MEDICAL AMBULANCE
            NOT A HOGLIFT

          • Birdfish

            BUT YES WHEN I GO SOMEWHERE THEY USES THE HOGLIFT https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5dd37a83b1bb74899bcb11f3d9056c98d49da87d3df4358556d9f4c52f30f358.jpg LIKE FOR THIS FATTY

            BUT I AM MUCH BIGGER

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training