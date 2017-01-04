Strong performance from CSU starters leads to road victory at San Jose State

Behind a brilliant performance from core of the Colorado State lineup, the Rams moved to 14-0 all-time against the Spartans with a 76-71 victory in San Jose.

It was truly a team victory in every sense of the term Wednesday night as the Rams moved to 2-1 in conference play in a gritty road victory over the Spartans. Four of the five Colorado State starters finished with double-digit scoring totals, including 18 apiece from the Rams guards Prentiss Nixon and J.D. Paige. Gian Clavell contributed 15 points and Emmanuel Omogbo finished the night with 13 points and 11 rebounds, totalling the 15th double-double of his career.

The Rams showed excellent vision on the night, spreading the ball around and getting open looks at the basket in what was one of the most efficient games of the season. All game the Rams created ball movement around the perimeter and if the shot was not there, they found a way to get the ball inside and attack the post.

Along with outscoring the Spartans 40-26 in the paint, the biggest reason the Rams were able to come away with the road victory was their ability to consistently respond and play smart basketball.

There was eight lead changes in thel game, but the Rams never panicked and continued to play their game on both ends of the floor. After coming up with the short end of the stick on numerous close games this season, CSU was able to put together a complete performance and hang onto an ever-important road victory.

With their impending suspension, Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson all saw the floor, but in limited roles. Butler played the most minutes of the trio with nine, while Bob and Jackson each added five minutes of their own.

The Rams will look to carry the momentum of a road victory into this Saturday when they host in-state rival Air Force. Tipoff is set for noon at Moby Arena and the game will be televised on Root Sports.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.