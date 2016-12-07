Don’t “bee” a hater: How to save the bees

Bees play a crucial role in the sustainability of our world. They are one of the major contributors to the pollination of countless species of plants around the globe, making the nature we live with more inviting and beautiful to be around.

Though bees buzzing is annoying, they build their hives in our chimneys and the pain of their stings is no fun to endure, we coexist in this world with them and must do our part in making sure that they live full and happy lives.

Currently, there are seven bee species that have been put onto the United States’ Endangered Species List, with few prospects of them being taken off anytime soon. The population of bees has been declining since 2006 with 30 to 40% of them dying off every year.

Why should we care?

“In many cases, a specific insect is solely responsible for the sexual reproduction of a plant,” said Donald Studinski, president of Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association.” “Eliminate the insect, and, by definition, the plant is eliminated.”

This means that humans, in time, could lose a large amount of crops. According to Studinski, having scarcer bee and overall insect populations on the Earth could be detrimental.

“(It) will reduce crop yields and may eliminate certain crops entirely,” Studinski said.

According to Studinski, many people may not think that there is anything we can do to stop this problem; a big part of that could be because we do not know much of the issue, or any environmental issues, for that matter.

“Our Mother Culture is woefully ignorant about nature, its cycles and the delicate balance required by all the creatures that make up a healthy habitat,” Studinski said.

How can we help?

Eliminate use of poisons.

It is never too late to begin learning and helping. Some ways in which we can contribute to the hopeful increase in the future of the population of bees is by eliminating the use of poisons in agriculture. This not only goes for large-scale agricultural farming, but in our own backyards as well.

Grow plants for bees to pollinate.

We can grow flowers and other plants that bees are naturally attracted to for pollination. Some of these plants include lavender, sunflowers, thyme and even cilantro. The bees will love it, and your garden will look beautiful.

Support local beekeepers.

Another good and possibly more uncommonly known way to help save the bees is to support local beekeepers just as one might support their favorite local businesses. Beekeepers try to do everything they can to help the bees fulfill their purposes, and having the support of their communities can make a great difference.

Though the endangerment of bees may not seem like a major problem right now, it is an issue that has been growing and will continue to grow in the future if we do not do our part to help stop it. We coexist on this planet with all other living organisms and must do what we can to help each other thrive.

In this case, if the bees are not thriving, we cannot thrive with the same intensity as before. So, if not for the bees, but for yourself, plant some cilantro, make some awesome tacos and save the bees.